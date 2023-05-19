Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moody's keeps 'Aa2' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook

All News 16:45 May 19, 2023

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service said Friday it has affirmed its credit rating on South Korea "Aa2," with a stable outlook.

Moody's has been maintaining South Korea's sovereign credit rating at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since December 2015.

