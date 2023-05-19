Moody's keeps 'Aa2' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook
All News 16:45 May 19, 2023
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service said Friday it has affirmed its credit rating on South Korea "Aa2," with a stable outlook.
Moody's has been maintaining South Korea's sovereign credit rating at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since December 2015.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
Most Saved
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing taxi driver, ex-girlfriend