Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Police sought a warrant Friday to arrest actor Yoo Ah-in on suspicions of the illegal use of five different drugs.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency filed for the warrant for the 37-year-old actor, accused of illegally using five different drugs for non-medical purposes: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.
Police reportedly made the decision in consideration of the seriousness of Yoo's case, the risk of flight and his continued denial of drug use.
A court is expected to decide whether to issue the requested warrant after holding a hearing early next week.
Yoo previously underwent two rounds of police questioning, including on Tuesday, and reportedly denied the drug allegations. He partially admitted to smoking marijuana, but insisted the use of propofol, ketamine and others was for medical purposes.
Police launched a probe into Yoo in early February after the state drug safety agency found he had shots of propofol, a sedative, on a total of 73 occasions during a span of 2021.
In a following test of his urine and hair samples, he tested positive for marijuana, propofol, cocaine and ketamine. His medical records additionally raised suspicions that he may have acquired zolpidem prescriptions for non-medical purposes.
