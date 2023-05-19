Yoon asks Vietnam PM to further support S. Korean businesses

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday to extend further support to South Korean businesses operating in his country, the presidential office said.

Yoon and Chinh met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima and discussed the bilateral relationship, as well as ways to further cooperation between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at their summit at a hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoon said he is pleased the bilateral relationship has achieved remarkable progress across all sectors since the 1992 establishment of diplomatic relations, adding he hopes the two countries will communicate and cooperate more closely following the elevation of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

The president in particular emphasized that the 8,000 South Korean businesses operating in Vietnam are an important asset supporting close economic cooperation between the two countries, and thanked the prime minister for personally resolving their difficulties by hosting a meeting with business leaders last year and the year before.

"He requested that the prime minister take further interest in and support the activities of our businesses," Lee said.

Yoon noted that Vietnam is South Korea's third-largest trading partner and expressed hope the two countries will work together to reach the goal of US$150 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

Yoon also expressed hope the two countries will work together on the international stage as South Korea increases its development aid to Vietnam.

Chinh thanked Yoon, saying he hopes for South Korea's increased assistance in areas, such as finance, technology, human resources development and institutional improvements.

The prime minister said Vietnam considers South Korea a very important partner in its foreign policy and plans to pursue strategic coordination and cooperation with Seoul while abiding by international rules.

He also highly assessed South Korea's diplomatic initiatives, such as its Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI).

Yoon thanked the prime minister for Vietnam's support and cooperation over KASI.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)