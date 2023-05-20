Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 May 20, 2023

SEOUL, May. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/17 Sunny 10

Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/15 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 27/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 28/14 Sunny 10

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!