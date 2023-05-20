Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 May 20, 2023
SEOUL, May. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/17 Sunny 10
Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/15 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 27/12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 28/14 Sunny 10
Busan 22/15 Cloudy 10
(END)
