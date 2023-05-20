Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day

All News 09:48 May 20, 2023

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 20,000 for the second consecutive day Saturday as the country has been preparing to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, with new infections plateauing in recent months.

The country reported 18,106 cases, including 19 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,524,477, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's tally was down from 19,586 cases a day earlier and about 1,200 lower than a week ago.

The country added five COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,670.

The number of critically ill patients came to 150, up six from the previous day, the KDCA said.

South Korea is set to downgrade the COVID-19 risk level to "alert" from "serious" next month, thereby removing the remaining antivirus measures, in line with the World Health Organization's declaration earlier this month that the COVID-19 global health emergency is over.

Myeongdong street in central Seoul is crowded with people on May 14, 2023, amid eased COVID-19 restrictions. (Yonhap)

Myeongdong street in central Seoul is crowded with people on May 14, 2023, amid eased COVID-19 restrictions. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus #additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!