One S. Korean player makes cut at PGA Championship
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Only one out of five South Koreans in action has made the cut at the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the men's golf season.
Lee Kyoung-hoon, a two-time PGA Tour winner, will get to play on the weekend after shooting a two-under 68 to reach one-over for the tournament on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on Friday (local time).
Lee made three birdies against one bogey to post an under-par score after starting his championship with a 73 on Thursday. Lee is tied for 19th, with three players -- Scottie Scheffler of the United States, Corey Conners of Canada, and Viktor Hovland of Norway -- sharing the lead at five-under.
Four other South Koreans all missed the cut, which was set at five-over.
Kim Si-woo shot his second straight round of 73 to miss the cut by one stroke at six-over. The triple bogey at the par-4 sixth hole particularly stung for Kim, who was coming off a runner-up finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas last week.
Kim Joo-hyung followed his opening 73 with a 75 in the second round, after recording three birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey.
Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, shot a 75, one better than his opening round, to finish at 11-over.
Im Sung-jae, who won a Korean Tour event last week, finished at 13-over, unable to overcome a disastrous opening round of 80 after carding a 73 in the second round.
Yang remains the only South Korean player with a men's golf major title.
