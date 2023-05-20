Yoon pledges US$24 mln to CEPI to help fight against infectious diseases
By Lee Haye-ah
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday pledged an additional US$24 million in contributions from South Korea to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), his office said.
Yoon made the pledge while addressing an expanded session of the Group of Seven summit, offering an amount nearly triple what South Korea has contributed so far to CEPI, a senior presidential official told reporters.
CEPI is an Oslo-based international public-private partnership to finance independent research projects to develop vaccines against emerging viral threats.
During the session, which dealt with issues of food security, health, development and gender, Yoon also announced plans to expand the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR), a partnership involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and South Korea, China and Japan.
The goals of the APTERR are to strengthen food security, alleviate poverty and eradicate malnourishment among its member states without distorting normal trade.
Also during the session, Yoon said South Korea will help strengthen rice production capacity in seven poor African countries through the so-called "K-rice belt" project.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(URGENT) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast: weather agency
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
Yoon, Australia PM agree to increase cooperation in defense, arms
-
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Japan for G-7 summit, meetings with Biden, Kishida