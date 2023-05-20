S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues.
In the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, at a hotel in Hiroshima, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin assessed that bilateral ties have normalized following President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan in March and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's South Korean trip earlier this month.
Park further expressed hopes to continue efforts to improve bilateral relations, and cooperate on regional and global issues through consultations with Hayashi and a summit scheduled between Yoon and Kishida on Sunday.
Hayashi said he was pleased with the swift resumption of so-called shuttle diplomacy between the countries made possible through the resolute decisions by leaders of South Korea and Japan. He also expressed his wish to cooperate to further solidify ties between the two countries.
