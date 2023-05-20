(LEAD) S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout)
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues.
In the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, at a hotel in Hiroshima, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin assessed that bilateral ties have normalized following President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan in March and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's South Korean trip earlier this month.
The two sides met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, as South Korea was invited to attend the gathering as a guest.
Park further expressed hopes to continue efforts to improve bilateral relations, and cooperate on regional and global issues through consultations with Hayashi and a summit scheduled between Yoon and Kishida on Sunday.
Hayashi said he was pleased with the swift resumption of so-called shuttle diplomacy between the countries made possible through the resolute decisions by leaders of South Korea and Japan. He also expressed his wish to cooperate to further solidify ties between the two countries.
Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release that the two sides shared the view on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and three-way cooperation involving the United States on various regional and global issues, such as the growing North Korean nuclear threat, Ukraine and the global supply chain crisis.
The ministry said Park and Hayashi agreed to continue close communication to expand the momentum of improving bilateral relations in various areas, such as diplomacy, security, economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
They also decided to promptly implement follow-up measures on summit meetings between South Korea and Japan, the ministry added.
