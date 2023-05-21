Yoon, Ukraine president to meet for first time in Hiroshima
By Lee Haye-ah
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet for the first time in Hiroshima on Sunday, Yoon's office said.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, a day after Zelenskyy arrived in the city to rally international support for his country's fight against Russian invasion.
It will also come only days after Yoon met with Zelenskyy's wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul and pledged to provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community.
South Korea has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons.
During her meeting with Yoon, Zelenska made a request for additional aid in areas where South Korea is able, saying she understands its difficulties in providing lethal weapons, according to Yoon's office.
The Yoon-Zelenskyy meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Japan for G-7 summit, meetings with Biden, Kishida