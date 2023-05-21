(2nd LD) Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment
By Lee Haye-ah
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol promised additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine in his first-ever meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, Yoon's office said.
Yoon made the promise after Zelenskyy thanked South Korea for its humanitarian assistance and asked for additional non-lethal aid, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
"The president said he would work to promptly provide items needed by Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances," Lee said in a written briefing.
Yoon reaffirmed South Korea's support for Ukraine, saying Seoul values an international order based on freedom, international solidarity and rules.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, a day after Zelenskyy arrived in Hiroshima to rally international support for his country's fight against Russia's invasion.
It also came only days after Yoon met with Zelenskyy's wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul and pledged to provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community.
South Korea has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons.
During her meeting with Yoon, Zelenska made a request for additional aid in areas where South Korea is able, saying she understands its difficulties in providing lethal weapons, according to Yoon's office.
The Yoon-Zelenskyy meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, it said.
Yoon and Zelenskyy agreed on the need for bilateral cooperation for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, including for the participation of excellent South Korean businesses that can help accelerate its recovery.
Zelenskyy emphasized the growing importance of international support amid the prolonged war, and Yoon responded that South Korea will stand with the Ukrainian people until peace is restored, Lee said.
