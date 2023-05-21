Yoon, British PM voice hope for cooperation in nuclear power, technology

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed hope Saturday to expand cooperation in nuclear power, technology and other areas, the presidential office said.

Yoon and Sunak met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima and discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, strengthening practical cooperation, international affairs, and cooperation on the global stage, according to the presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon said he found his first summit with Sunak meaningful and requested the prime minister's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in nuclear power, establishing a digital partnership and strengthening cooperation in cyber security.

Sunak expressed his strong agreement, saying he hopes for close cooperation with South Korea in energy, including nuclear power, defense and semiconductors, according to Lee.

Sunak also called for deepening the two countries' ties as they mark the 140th anniversary of the beginning of exchanges this year, saying he plans to make South Korea the most important partner in the Asia-Pacific region and proposes crafting a detailed plan and agreement on South Korea-Britain cooperation at the earliest possible date.

Yoon replied by calling for close communication between the two countries' national security and economic teams, Lee said.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shake hands during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

