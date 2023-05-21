Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

May 21, 2023

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 20/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 23/15 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/16 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 26/15 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 25/15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 25/15 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 0

Jeju 22/16 Cloudy 0

Daegu 29/16 Sunny 10

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

(END)

