Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 21, 2023
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 20/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 23/15 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/16 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 26/15 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 25/15 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/15 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 0
Jeju 22/16 Cloudy 0
Daegu 29/16 Sunny 10
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
(END)
