Lone S. Korean left at PGA Championship struggles in 3rd round
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kyoung-hoon, the only South Korean player remaining at the PGA Championship, has taken a few steps back with a bumpy third round at the season's second major tournament.
Lee posted a round of five-over 75 on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on Saturday (local time), dropping to six-over for the tournament. Lee fell from a tie for 19th to a tie for 42nd place.
After an opening par, Lee picked up four bogeys over his next five holes, with a birdie on the par-5 fourth sandwiched in between.
Lee then had back-to-back bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes.
He went birdie-birdie on the 13th and 14th, before giving away those two shots with bogeys on the 17th and 18th.
Lee's four countrymen all missed the cut Friday: Kim Si-woo, Kim Joo-hyung, Im Sung-jae and the 2009 PGA Championship winner, Yang Yong-eun.
Yang remains the only South Korean player with a men's major title.
Brooks Koepka of the United States, a two-time PGA Championship winner currently playing on the Saudi-backed rogue tour LIV Golf, has seized the 54-hole lead at six-under, following a round of 66. It was the best score by anyone Saturday, and Koepka was one of just nine players to break par in the third round.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
