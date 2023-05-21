S. Korea to complete assembly of homegrown space rocket Nuri for this week's launch
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will wrap up the assembly of its homegrown space rocket Nuri on Sunday, with three days to go before the planned third launch, coming about a year after its successful test launch, the science ministry said.
Nuri, or KSLV-II, is set to lift off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung on Wednesday, and officials will complete its assembly and make final inspections Sunday, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).
The process for the assembly and other preparations has been progressing without a hitch, they added.
Nuri is the core part of South Korea's 1.9 trillion-won (US$1.44 billion) project to launch 1.5-ton satellites into a low Earth orbit by its own space rocket between 2010-2023.
In 2021, Nuri successfully flew to its target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit, as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.
On its second attempt in 2022, Nuri successfully completed its flight sequence and deployed dummy satellites at the target altitude of 700 kilometers as planned.
This time, Nuri will perform a mission to launch practical satellites into orbit and will carry eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, codenamed SNIPE.
It is the first time that Nuri is tasked with handling separate multiple satellites in one flight, officials said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Japan for G-7 summit, meetings with Biden, Kishida