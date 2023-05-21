(LEAD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to upgrade trilateral cooperation to new level
(ATTN: UPDATES with results of meeting; CHANGES photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Sunday to upgrade trilateral cooperation to a new level, Yoon's office said.
The three leaders reached the agreement during talks held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, noting their meeting followed Kishida's visit to the U.S. in January, Yoon's visit to Japan in March, which opened a new chapter in South Korea-Japan relations, Yoon's state visit to Washington in April, and Kishida's visit to Seoul earlier this month, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
"They agreed to develop three-way cooperation to a new level," he said in a written briefing, adding the leaders agreed to further strengthen trilateral strategic cooperation to bolster deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threat, and reinforce the free and open international order based on the rule of law.
Yoon, Biden and Kishida last held a three-way meeting in Cambodia in November, during which they agreed to share missile warning data in real time to cope with the growing threat of North Korea's nuclear and missile program.
During Sunday's meeting, they agreed to deepen detailed cooperation in various areas, including in the sharing of missile warning data, in their Indo-Pacific strategies, and with respect to economic security and engagement with Pacific Island nations, Lee said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
