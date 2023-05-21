S. Korea seeks grace period for China's mandatory battery certification
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has asked China to defer the application of its mandatory product certification rules for lithium-ion batteries used in mobile phones, the industry ministry said Sunday.
The Korea Agency for Technology and Standards under the ministry called on China to give a grace period to South Korean companies regarding the China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) required for lithium-ion batteries and battery packs, mobile power supplies and power chargers for telecommunication terminals used in electronic and electrical products, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The CCC will go into effect in August, and products that fail to receive the certification may be banned from exports, imports and use in China starting in August 2024, it added.
South Korea made the request to help its companies better adjust to the changing rules during a committee meeting on technical batteries to trade (TBT) under the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) held in Beijing last week.
China also asked the Seoul government to ease the "Korea Certification" regulations on its electric items, the ministry said.
The FTA-TBT committee meeting has been held on an annual basis, except for in 2018, since 2015, when the bilateral trade deal came into force.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
Yoon, Ukraine president to meet for first time in Hiroshima
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues