Yoon, Indonesian president discuss economic cooperation

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a summit Sunday and discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, with Yoon saying he is pleased with the progress the two countries have made on various projects since the Indonesian leader visited South Korea last July, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon also thanked Widodo for his interest and support for strengthening bilateral cooperation in investment, infrastructure and defense.

Noting that South Korea prioritizes cooperation with Indonesia as a key partner for the development of future industries, Yoon requested Widodo's interest and support for South Korean businesses investing in Indonesia.

Widodo stressed the bilateral relationship is of great importance to his country, and asked for South Korea's active investment and cooperation related to Indonesia's agricultural development, electric vehicle ecosystem, information and communication systems, and small modular reactors.

The two countries mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo hold a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)