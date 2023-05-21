Yoon, Indonesian president discuss economic cooperation
By Lee Haye-ah
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a summit Sunday and discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation, Yoon's office said.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, with Yoon saying he is pleased with the progress the two countries have made on various projects since the Indonesian leader visited South Korea last July, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
Yoon also thanked Widodo for his interest and support for strengthening bilateral cooperation in investment, infrastructure and defense.
Noting that South Korea prioritizes cooperation with Indonesia as a key partner for the development of future industries, Yoon requested Widodo's interest and support for South Korean businesses investing in Indonesia.
Widodo stressed the bilateral relationship is of great importance to his country, and asked for South Korea's active investment and cooperation related to Indonesia's agricultural development, electric vehicle ecosystem, information and communication systems, and small modular reactors.
The two countries mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
Yoon, Ukraine president to meet for first time in Hiroshima
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues