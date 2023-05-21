S. Korean land minister visits Poland for talks on rebuilding Ukraine

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's land minister left for Poland on Sunday to explore ways for Seoul to take part in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction projects, his office said.

During a three-day stay, Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong will meet with senior officials of Poland and Ukraine and discuss South Korea's envisioned participation in projects to rebuild Ukraine after its war with Russia, according to the ministry.

The minister is scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's infrastructure ministry, which calls for South Korea's sharing of know-how and development platforms regarding a smart city, IT-based traffic network and advanced industry complexes.

Ukrainian officials have voiced expectations for South Korean companies' major role in various recovery projects, such as building two new nuclear reactors, and infrastructure for hydrogen and electric power generation. Those envisioned reconstruction projects are forecast to cost around US$900 billion.

South Korea has pledged to extend humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in coordination with the international community.

In February, South Korea announced a plan to provide additional assistance worth US$130 million to Ukraine following last year's humanitarian aid worth $100 million.

Last week, Seoul's Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho signed a preliminary agreement with Ukraine to offer low-interest loans to the country under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund project.

On Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, as Zelenskyy is there to rally international support for his country's fight against Russia's invasion.



This AP photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacting during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)