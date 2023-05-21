Yoon, German chancellor agree to quickly establish military secret protection deal
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Sunday to quickly establish a military secret protection agreement to help strengthen supply chains in the defense industry.
Yoon announced the agreement after holding a summit with Scholz, saying the two leaders agreed to boost bilateral cooperation to match the changing environment of the times.
"We agreed that it is important to expand cooperation between the two countries in defense and arms," he said during a joint press conference at the presidential office.
"We will quickly establish a military secret protection agreement between South Korea and Germany, and work together for the smooth operation of supply chains in the defense industry," he said.
The two leaders also agreed to expand the strong trade and investment relationship to cutting-edge industries, such as in hydrogen, semiconductors, bio and clean energy, Yoon said.
In the face of global economic instability, geopolitical conflicts and the realignment of global supply chains, the two countries will strengthen their supply chain partnership, he added.
South Korea and Germany mark the 140th anniversary of bilateral ties this year. Scholz is the first German chancellor to make a bilateral visit to South Korea in 30 years.
The two leaders agreed to work together also on the climate crisis, Yoon said, noting his government's decision to join the Climate Club established by the Group of Seven and led by Scholz.
On North Korea, Yoon said Germany understands and relates to Korean Peninsula issues as a country that experienced reunification 33 years ago.
"We will make clear that North Korea has nothing to gain from its unlawful provocations, send a consistent message to the international community and work closely together for North Korea's denuclearization," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
