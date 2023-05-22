Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to seek 'trilateral cooperation at new level' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow before heartbreaking history together (Kookmin Daily)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan pay tribute at cenotaph for Korean victims (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to upgrade trilateral cooperation to new level (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Paying tribute to cenotaph a courageous action': Yoon; 'It is important for bilateral relationship': Kishida (Segye Times)
-- 10 rounds of summit; solidarity of free democracy solidified (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow together before history (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to 'develop three-way cooperation to new level' (Hankyoreh)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan visit cenotaph together, take direct look and heal history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'New level of cooperation': S. Korea, U.S., Japan open era of new close relationship (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan seek new trilateral cooperation, plan to meet in Washington (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Kishida honor Korean bomb victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida pay respects to Korean victims of Hiroshima atomic bomb (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
(2nd LD) Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima
-
Yoon, German chancellor agree to quickly establish military secret protection deal
-
S. Korean anti-piracy unit takes part in multinational operation