Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:52 May 22, 2023

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to seek 'trilateral cooperation at new level' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow before heartbreaking history together (Kookmin Daily)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan pay tribute at cenotaph for Korean victims (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to upgrade trilateral cooperation to new level (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Paying tribute to cenotaph a courageous action': Yoon; 'It is important for bilateral relationship': Kishida (Segye Times)
-- 10 rounds of summit; solidarity of free democracy solidified (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow together before history (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to 'develop three-way cooperation to new level' (Hankyoreh)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan visit cenotaph together, take direct look and heal history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'New level of cooperation': S. Korea, U.S., Japan open era of new close relationship (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan seek new trilateral cooperation, plan to meet in Washington (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Kishida honor Korean bomb victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida pay respects to Korean victims of Hiroshima atomic bomb (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!