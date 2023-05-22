Lone S. Korean at PGA Championship posts top-30 finish

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kyoung-hoon, the lone South Korean to make the cut at the PGA Championship, had a solid finish to the second major tournament of the men's golf season with an under-par score in the final round.



In this UPI photo, Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea lines up a putt on the fourth green during the third round of the PGA Championship on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on May 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee tied for 29th at five-over 285, after shooting a one-under 69 on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on Sunday (local time). Lee had four birdies and three bogeys for his second under-par round of the tournament.

He opened the tournament with a 73 on Thursday but bounced back with a 68 the next day to become the only one of the five-man South Korean contingent to make the cut.

Lee struggled to a 75 in the third round but closed out his third career PGA Championship appearance with a 69.

He had missed the cut in his PGA Championship debut in 2021 and tied for 41st place last year.

Brooks Koepka of the United States captured his third PGA Championship title at nine-under 271, two ahead of fellow American Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland of Norway.

By shooting a 67 in the final round, Koepka became the sixth player to win the PGA Championship at least three times.

Koepka is also the first player from LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rogue tour launched in 2022, to win a major.

