Exports down 16.1 pct during first 20 days of May
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 16.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of May, data showed Monday, due to a prolonged slump in the global chip industry.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.4 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $38.6 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports shed 15.3 percent on-year to $36.7 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.3 billion.
In April, South Korea's overall exports fell 14.2 percent on-year to $49.6 billion.
Exports have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb inflation. It was also the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for seven months in a row.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
(2nd LD) Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima
-
Yoon, German chancellor agree to quickly establish military secret protection deal
-
S. Korean anti-piracy unit takes part in multinational operation