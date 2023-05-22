Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 22, 2023
SEOUL, May. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 10
Incheon 23/15 Cloudy 10
Suwon 25/14 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 23/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/14 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 60
Gangneung 22/17 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 21/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 21/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/15 Rain 60
Daegu 21/16 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30
(END)
