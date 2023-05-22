Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 22, 2023

SEOUL, May. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 10

Incheon 23/15 Cloudy 10

Suwon 25/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 23/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 60

Gangneung 22/17 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 21/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/15 Rain 60

Daegu 21/16 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!