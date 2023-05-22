Seoul shares open higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, led by big-cap tech and auto shares, as talks for the United States' debt ceiling deal were to resume soon.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 9.18 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,546.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to meet Monday (local time) to seek a breakthrough regarding their debt ceiling negotiations, according to foreign media reports.
On Friday, the negotiations fell through, raising doubt of a deal being reached soon and causing U.S. shares to lose ground.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.24 percent.
In Seoul, tech and auto shares started higher.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.29 percent, and chip giant SK hynix advanced 0.72 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.73 percent, and Kia grew 0.23 percent.
Leading battery makers LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI remained flat, while LG Chem shed 0.14 percent.
Leading internet portal operator Naver shed 0.69 percent, and Kakao inched down 0.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,321.40 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
(2nd LD) Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima
-
Yoon, German chancellor agree to quickly establish military secret protection deal
-
S. Korean anti-piracy unit takes part in multinational operation