aespa's 3rd EP 'My World' sells over 2 mln copies

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group aespa's third EP "My World" has sold over 2 million copies, breaking its own previous album sales record, its agency said Monday.

The album released on May 8 had sold 2.01 million copies as of Sunday, SM Entertainment said.

"My World" received 1.8 million preorders ahead of its release and sold 1.37 million copies on the first day, the highest first day sales record for a K-pop girl act.

The four members are set to attend the red carpet event for the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in the capacity of global ambassadors of luxury Swiss jewelry brand Chopard.



K-pop girl group aespa poses for a photo during a promotional press conference for its third EP "My World" held at COEX in southern Seoul on May 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

