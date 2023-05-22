Yoon to send condolence flowers to commemorate late President Roh
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to send a wreath of flowers to a memorial service scheduled for this week for late former President Roh Moo-hyun, a presidential official said Monday.
The ceremony, marking the 14th year since Roh's death, will be held in the southeastern rural village of Bongha on Tuesday. It is expected to be attended by a large number of politicians.
"Senior presidential political affairs secretary Lee Jin-bok from the presidential office will attend the event," the official said.
Although Yoon is not expected to deliver an official message commemorating Roh, he may convey a personal message to the family members of the former president through Lee.
Roh, president from 2003-08, died by suicide amid a sprawling corruption probe in 2009.
Yoon visited the village when he was a presidential candidate and paid his respects at Roh's grave. At that time, Yoon praised the late president for his ability to relate to the common people and fight injustice.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Annual lantern parade set to take place in central Seoul at full scale
-
(2nd LD) Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima
-
Yoon, German chancellor agree to quickly establish military secret protection deal
-
S. Korean anti-piracy unit takes part in multinational operation