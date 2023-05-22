Ulsan stretch win streak to 6, lead K League by 13 points

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- By squeezing past last-place Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Sunday, Ulsan Hyundai FC extended their win streak to six matches, and their lead at the top of the K League 1 tables to 13 points.

Martin Adam's 85th-minute goal ended up being the difference in Ulsan's 3-2 win at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul.



Gustav Ludwigson of Ulsan Hyundai FC (R) pulls the beard of his teammate Martin Adam after their 3-2 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Ulsan had recorded only two draws and three losses in their five previous visits to Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Ulsan, going for their second straight K League 1 title, improved to 37 points and now lead FC Seoul by 13 points. FC Seoul are tied in points with two other clubs -- Jeju United and Pohang Steelers -- and all three of them settled for draws in their weekend action to fall further back of Ulsan.

In winning the 2022 title, Ulsan didn't enjoy a double-digit lead until mid-June and ended up taking the championship by three points over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Suwon, meanwhile, were trying to win consecutive matches for the first time this season. They remained stuck in last place with eight points.



Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors players celebrate a goal by Paik Seung-ho (C) during a K League 1 match against Suwon FC at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, about 195 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Elsewhere in the league, Jeonbuk are showing some signs of life after a dismal start to the season that cost head coach Kim Sang-sik his job. In four matches under caretaker manager Kim Do-heon, Jeonbuk are undefeated with two wins and two draws, following a 3-1 victory over Suwon FC on Sunday.

Jeonbuk jumped two spots to take seventh place with 18 points. Once in the relegation zone, Jeonbuk now find themselves just three points out of fifth place, currently occupied by Daejeon Hana Citizen.

In Sunday's match, Jeonbuk welcomed back key attackers Cho Gue-sung and Song Min-kyu from injuries. Song marked his return with a goal eight minutes into the second half.

Gangwon FC held Pohang to a goalless draw despite not registering a shot on target. Pohang attempted 11 shots, including four on goal, but came up empty-handed.

Gangwon snapped their three-match losing streak but remained winless in their past four.



Yang Hyun-jun of Gangwon FC (L) and Sim Sang-min of Pohang Steelers battle for the ball during a K League 1 match at Songam Sports Town in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on May 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

