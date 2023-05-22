S. Korea, Germany discuss economic ties, supply chains
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Germany discussed ways Monday to strengthen bilateral cooperation on economy and industry supply chains, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The discussion was made during a meeting between South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Jorg Kukies, Germany's state secretary for economic, finance and European affairs at the Federal Chancellery, in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The two sides shared their policy measures on responding to supply chain disruptions, and they agreed to continue consultations on how to work together to ensure stable supply chains.
Ahn also asked for Germany's cooperation regarding new regulations by the European Union on emissions, foreign subsidies and other industry affairs, stressing that the regulations should not discriminate against South Korean and other foreign businesses.
Germany is South Korea's No. 1 trading partner among European nations, and bilateral trade hit an all-time high last year of US$33.7 billion, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(2nd LD) Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima
-
Yoon, German chancellor agree to quickly establish military secret protection deal
-
S. Korean anti-piracy unit takes part in multinational operation
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties