(LEAD) S. Korea, Germany discuss economic ties, supply chains

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Germany discussed ways Monday to strengthen bilateral cooperation on economy and industry supply chains, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The discussion was made during a meeting between South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Jorg Kukies, Germany's state secretary for economic, finance and European affairs at the Federal Chancellery, in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two sides shared their policy measures on responding to supply chain disruptions, and they agreed to continue consultations on how to work together to ensure stable supply chains.

Ahn also asked for Germany's cooperation regarding new regulations by the European Union on emissions, foreign subsidies and other industry affairs, stressing that the regulations should not discriminate against South Korean and other foreign businesses.

Germany is South Korea's No. 1 trading partner among European nations, and bilateral trade hit an all-time high last year of US$33.7 billion, according to government data.



