(LEAD) Defense chief heads for Malaysia for talks on arms cooperation
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead with minister's departure; ADDS details in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup embarked on a four-day trip to Malaysia on Monday for talks on arms industry cooperation and attend a contract signing ceremony for Seoul's export of FA-50 light attack aircraft to the country, his ministry said.
During the visit, Lee will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss defense cooperation as he attends the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition at the Langkawi International Airport, according to the ministry.
The five-day exhibition, which begins Tuesday, brings together some 600 defense companies from over 30 countries and is expected to be attended by defense chiefs from seven other countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, it said.
On Tuesday, Lee will attend a final contract signing ceremony for the export deal and express South Korea's willingness to strengthen bilateral arms industry ties with Malaysia, it added.
In February, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, won a deal from Malaysia to supply 18 FA-50 aircraft.
During the exhibition, the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team will perform in an air show, while the Navy's Nojeokbong landing ship will be on display.
Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho will go on a weeklong trip Tuesday to the Philippines, Malaysia and Bangladesh to support Seoul's efforts for defense exports to the countries.
"During the trip, (he) will pay courtesy calls on major government and military officials of the countries to strengthen defense cooperation and support (efforts for) arms exports," the Navy said in a statement.
