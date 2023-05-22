Actor Kim Seon-ho to debut on big screen in 'The Childe'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Actor Kim Seon-ho will play a ruthless villain in the upcoming crime action film "The Childe," directed by Park Hoon-jung, which will mark his big-screen debut.

"The Childe" follows an illegal boxer of mixed Filipino and Korean descent who goes in search of his Korean father and encounters several villains on the way. Kim plays a mysterious man who chases after the boxer, Marco, played by rookie actor Kang Tae-joo.

Kim rose to stardom in the TV series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021) but took a break over the past two years after his ex-girlfriend publicly accused him of coercing her into getting an abortion.

On Monday, the 37-year-old actor apologized again and called attention to the film.

"First of all, I am sorry for causing concerns over my private matters," Kim said during a press conference. "This is a stage to introduce 'The Childe,' which was made through all of the staff members' hard work. I did my best in the role."

Kim described his character as "a crazy man with innocent eyes," who suddenly appears in front of Marco and destroys everything around him.

Director Park, best known for the crime noir film "New World" (2013) and horror films "The Witch: Part 1 & 2" (2018/2022), said his latest work is lighter than his past works.

"Its pace is speedier than my past works," Park said. "I tried to make it less dark. I think it will make viewers more comfortable than my previous films."

The movie has been pre-sold in North America and several Asian countries, including Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, according to its local distributor.

"The Childe" will hit local theaters June 21.



A promotional poster of director Park Hoon-jung's crime action film "The Childe" is seen in this photo provided by its production company, Studio & New. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

