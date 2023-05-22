HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 414.5 bln-won order for 5 container ships

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday it has won a 414.5 billion-won (US$311 million) order to build five container vessels for a European shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the vessels in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by June 2026.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $10.28 billion worth of orders to build 84 ships, or 65.3 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



A container carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)