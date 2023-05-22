KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 215,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 72,300 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 76,900 UP 6,800
AmoreG 32,150 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 2,000
SamyangFood 108,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,450 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 328,500 UP 6,000
TaekwangInd 674,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 30
Daewoong 15,150 UP 210
KAL 22,600 UP 250
LG Corp. 89,000 DN 300
HITEJINRO 23,900 UP 500
Yuhan 58,800 UP 1,100
SLCORP 36,700 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 83,100 UP 1,800
DOOSAN 97,100 UP 1,700
DL 47,500 UP 600
MS IND 22,500 DN 250
Hanmi Science 37,750 0
Hanssem 48,300 UP 800
F&F 135,200 DN 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,550 UP 50
DSME 29,000 UP 3,050
HDKSOE 96,300 UP 5,800
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 236,000 UP 500
Kogas 26,250 UP 350
HtlShilla 83,600 UP 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,300 UP 250
LOTTE 29,000 DN 50
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 500
POSCO FUTURE M 323,500 UP 12,500
SGBC 50,800 DN 1,000
Nongshim 412,000 DN 7,500
Hyosung 66,400 DN 100
Boryung 8,950 UP 90
