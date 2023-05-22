SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KCC 215,500 UP 2,500

SKBP 72,300 UP 1,200

HyundaiMipoDock 76,900 UP 6,800

AmoreG 32,150 UP 150

HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 2,000

SamyangFood 108,000 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,450 UP 600

CJ CheilJedang 328,500 UP 6,000

TaekwangInd 674,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 30

Daewoong 15,150 UP 210

KAL 22,600 UP 250

LG Corp. 89,000 DN 300

HITEJINRO 23,900 UP 500

Yuhan 58,800 UP 1,100

SLCORP 36,700 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 83,100 UP 1,800

DOOSAN 97,100 UP 1,700

DL 47,500 UP 600

MS IND 22,500 DN 250

Hanmi Science 37,750 0

Hanssem 48,300 UP 800

F&F 135,200 DN 2,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,550 UP 50

DSME 29,000 UP 3,050

HDKSOE 96,300 UP 5,800

SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 400

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 236,000 UP 500

Kogas 26,250 UP 350

HtlShilla 83,600 UP 1,100

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,300 UP 250

LOTTE 29,000 DN 50

Shinsegae 210,000 UP 500

POSCO FUTURE M 323,500 UP 12,500

SGBC 50,800 DN 1,000

Nongshim 412,000 DN 7,500

Hyosung 66,400 DN 100

Boryung 8,950 UP 90

(MORE)