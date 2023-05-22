KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 142,600 UP 600
GCH Corp 16,060 UP 130
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,610 UP 180
KIA CORP. 88,800 UP 100
SK hynix 98,200 UP 900
Youngpoong 548,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,650 UP 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,800 UP 250
Hanwha 30,800 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 15,880 UP 180
Hyundai M&F INS 33,800 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,645 0
Daesang 19,300 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 14,820 UP 50
OCI 119,800 0
KumhoPetrochem 133,100 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 62,900 UP 1,700
KorZinc 497,000 UP 7,000
SKC 96,100 UP 2,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,230 UP 160
SamsungHvyInd 5,940 UP 260
LG Innotek 289,000 DN 4,000
Mobis 229,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,000 UP 4,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,800 DN 700
S-1 55,200 DN 1,300
HMM 18,890 UP 530
HYUNDAI WIA 62,000 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 38,650 UP 450
S-Oil 74,900 UP 300
ZINUS 31,500 DN 100
DB HiTek 60,300 DN 2,200
CJ 90,000 UP 1,200
LX INT 31,900 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 11,770 UP 190
POSCO Holdings 369,000 UP 4,500
DB INSURANCE 76,300 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 68,500 UP 100
NHIS 9,590 UP 150
DongwonInd 46,900 DN 300

