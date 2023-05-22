KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 81,700 DN 300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES119 10 0 UP6200
GC Corp 127,100 UP 500
GS E&C 21,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 700,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 143,600 UP 1,700
GS Retail 25,600 UP 350
Ottogi 458,000 UP 1,500
Hanchem 227,500 UP 500
DWS 41,300 UP 450
KEPCO 18,470 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 9,170 UP 20
SKTelecom 49,550 DN 350
HyundaiElev 44,100 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 123,800 UP 1,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,900 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,960 UP 25
Hanon Systems 9,620 UP 60
SK 172,600 UP 4,200
ShinpoongPharm 17,500 UP 500
Handsome 25,400 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp563 00 UP700
Asiana Airlines 12,790 UP 100
COWAY 49,300 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,200 DN 100
IBK 10,330 UP 120
DONGSUH 21,300 UP 400
SamsungEng 30,400 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 111,800 0
PanOcean 5,280 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 18,550 UP 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,400 UP 3,100
KT 31,300 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18900 UP80
LOTTE TOUR 11,630 UP 10
LG Uplus 11,330 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 DN 500
KT&G 83,900 DN 200
