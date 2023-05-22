KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,250 UP 50
KOLON IND 43,350 UP 700
HanmiPharm 300,500 UP 5,500
SD Biosensor 17,510 DN 110
Meritz Financial 44,600 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 30
DGB Financial Group 7,070 UP 50
emart 87,700 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,250 UP 200
PIAM 33,100 DN 50
HANJINKAL 44,600 UP 1,600
CHONGKUNDANG 87,200 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 47,000 DN 300
HL MANDO 47,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,400 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,560 UP 130
Netmarble 60,000 UP 1,400
KRAFTON 200,500 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 UP 1,400
ORION 126,300 DN 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,650 DN 40
BGF Retail 184,900 UP 3,300
SKCHEM 74,300 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 12,850 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 401,000 UP 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 458,500 UP 25,000
HANILCMT 12,940 UP 280
SKBS 80,100 UP 700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,030 DN 10
KakaoBank 25,800 UP 600
HYBE 269,000 DN 12,000
SK ie technology 86,700 UP 4,300
LG Energy Solution 560,000 UP 8,000
DL E&C 35,950 UP 650
kakaopay 57,400 UP 200
SKSQUARE 45,200 UP 700
K Car 13,750 DN 400
(END)
