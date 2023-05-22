GKL 20,250 UP 50

KOLON IND 43,350 UP 700

HanmiPharm 300,500 UP 5,500

SD Biosensor 17,510 DN 110

Meritz Financial 44,600 DN 1,500

BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 30

DGB Financial Group 7,070 UP 50

emart 87,700 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 38,250 UP 200

PIAM 33,100 DN 50

HANJINKAL 44,600 UP 1,600

CHONGKUNDANG 87,200 UP 2,000

DoubleUGames 47,000 DN 300

HL MANDO 47,450 UP 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 UP 8,000

Doosan Bobcat 53,400 UP 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,560 UP 130

Netmarble 60,000 UP 1,400

KRAFTON 200,500 DN 2,000

HD HYUNDAI 59,400 UP 1,400

ORION 126,300 DN 400

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 UP 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,650 DN 40

BGF Retail 184,900 UP 3,300

SKCHEM 74,300 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 12,850 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 401,000 UP 11,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 458,500 UP 25,000

HANILCMT 12,940 UP 280

SKBS 80,100 UP 700

WooriFinancialGroup 12,030 DN 10

KakaoBank 25,800 UP 600

HYBE 269,000 DN 12,000

SK ie technology 86,700 UP 4,300

LG Energy Solution 560,000 UP 8,000

DL E&C 35,950 UP 650

kakaopay 57,400 UP 200

SKSQUARE 45,200 UP 700

K Car 13,750 DN 400

(END)