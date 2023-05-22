Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Police have detected signs that actor Yoo Ah-in had attempted to destroy evidence in connection with the ongoing investigation into his alleged use of five different illegal drugs, an official said Monday.
Last week, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) sough a warrant to arrest the 37-year-old actor, accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.
Yoo previously underwent two rounds of police questioning, including last Tuesday, and reportedly denied the drug allegations. He partially admitted to smoking marijuana but insisted the use of propofol, ketamine and others was for medical purposes.
The SMPA official said that in the initial stage of the investigation the police had concluded that Yoo's case was not particularly serious and opted not to seek an arrest warrant for him.
But the number of drugs Yoo allegedly abused grew as the investigation went on while the actor continued to deny his drug use, the SMPA official said of the reasons behind the application for the arrest warrant for him.
"Police comprehensively took into consideration the fact that he is refuting the suspicions and there are concerns of Yoo destroying evidence," the official noted.
A court is expected to decide whether to issue a warrant for Yoo after holding a hearing.
