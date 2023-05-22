Man attends arrest warrant hearing for violently shaking, injuring 2-month-old son

INCHEON, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A 33-year-old father appeared for a court hearing held Monday to determine whether he should be arrested on child abuse charges for causing a serious brain injury in his 2-month-old baby by shaking him too hard.

The father was tightlipped after arriving at the Incheon District Court on Monday afternoon to attend the hearing on charges of mistreating and injuring his baby son at his home in the Bupyeong district of Incheon, west of Seoul.

The baby has been in hospital for cerebral hemorrhage and a rib fracture.

Police sought an arrest warrant for him Friday after he testified that he once shook the baby hard while holding him in his arms. Officials suspect that cerebral hemorrhage was part of the so-called shaken baby syndrome.

The syndrome usually happens in babies younger than 2 years of age when they are shaken strongly. It can cause cerebral hemorrhage and a retinal hemorrhage, and these symptoms can also come with rib fractures and other injuries.

His wife was also investigated as a reference witness but no charges of abuse were found, police said.

The court is expected to make a decision on the arrest warrant as early as later Monday.



A 33-year-old man attends a court hearing for charges of causing a serious brain injury to his 2-month-old son by shaking him too violently at the Incheon District Court on March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

