6, including YouTubers, referred to prosecution for defaming first lady Kim
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Six people, including YouTubers, have been referred to the prosecution for investigation on charges of making defamatory claims ahead of the 2022 presidential election that first lady Kim Keon Hee worked as a bar hostess, officials said Monday.
The Seoul Seocho Police Station referred Kang Jin-gu, the chief of the YouTube channel "Citizen Press the Tamsa," previously known as "Open Mind TV," three others affiliated with the channel and two more people to the prosecution on May 10 for investigation and potential indictment on defamation charges, the officials said.
They are accused of airing groundless claims via YouTube in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election, including that Kim had worked as a hostess at a night club.
