(LEAD) Unification minister urges N. Korean leader to return to dialogue

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from para 5)

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister called on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to cease the country's provocative acts and return to the dialogue table, stressing that Seoul has no "hostile" intentions against Pyongyang.

In a meeting with reporters, Kwon Young-se also urged the North's leader to look back on the country's worsening economic situation amid global sanctions over the North's nuclear and missile programs and serious food shortages.

"We don't have any hostile intentions against North Korea and will not seek any change of the status quo through power," Kwon told a press conference marking the first anniversary of him taking office as Seoul's top pointman on unification.

He said his government is "ready" to discuss any issues with the North, and urged Kim to seek cooperation and dialogue.



This photo, taken May 22, 2023, shows Unification Minister Kwon Young-se speaking to reporters to mark the first anniversary of him taking office as Seoul's top pointman on unification. (Yonhap)

The call came as North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the secretive regime may launch it as early as June.

A senior official at Seoul's unification ministry said the satellite launch "does not appear to be imminent," as Pyongyang is likely to first notify related international organizations of its plan for the launch.

Kim Jong-un inspected a non-permanent committee responsible for preparing for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite last week and approved of its "future action plan."

The official said there are no signs of North Korea and China trying to resume high-level contacts amid speculation that the North may soon open its border with China following years of COVID-19-related restrictions.

He also signaled the government could "seriously" review inter-Korean agreements that the North does not honor, if Pyongyang again violates the inter-Korean military accord signed on Sept. 19, 2018, with "high-intensity" provocations.

"If the North engages in provocative acts that we cannot tolerate, there is a need for us to seriously review inter-Korean agreements that the North has effectively ditched, including the Sept. 19 accord," the official added.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr

(END)