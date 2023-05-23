Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 May 23, 2023

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Accumulated trade deficit with China reaches US$30 bln (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China trade war escalates as China imposes sales restrictions on U.S. chipmaker Micron (Kookmin Daily)
-- China escalates U.S. tech war with Micron ban (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers to be required to include cryptocurrency assets when disclosing personal assets (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's economy in crisis amid falling exports, rising household debt (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to extend financial support for 'jeonse' fraud victims (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers set to report cryptocurrency assets as well when reporting personal assets (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- China escalates U.S. tech war with sales restrictions on Micron (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to extend financial support for 'jeonse' fraud victims (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to have all lawmakers include cryptocurrency assets in personal assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to extend interest-free loans to 'jeonse' fraud victims (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea, EU strengthen strategic partnership (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, EU agree to foster peace, address security challenges (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, EU to strengthen security, green partnerships (Korea Times)
