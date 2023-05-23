(2nd LD) S. Korean space rocket positioned on launch pad on eve of liftoff

(ATTN: UPDATES with new info in paras 3-6)

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday positioned its homegrown space rocket Nuri on the launch pad at the Naro Space Center, a day ahead of its liftoff to send multiple satellites into orbit.

Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, reached the launch pad about an hour and a half after it left an assembly building at 7:20 a.m. and was erected at the launch pad at the space center in the southern coastal village of Goheung, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

Officials conducted prelaunch checks in the afternoon and wrapped up the process at 9:14 p.m.

The science ministry and KARI held a launch management committee meeting to decide whether to proceed with Wednesday's scheduled launch.

The liftoff -- Nuri's third launch -- is likely to take place at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, but the time could change, the ministry said.

"It was confirmed that launch preparations are proceeding normally," the ministry said after the meeting. The launch will be conducted as scheduled, it added.



In June last year, South Korea successfully launched the space rocket Nuri in its second attempt to put satellites into orbit, reaching a major milestone in the country's space program.

South Korea has become the seventh country in the world to develop a space launch vehicle that can carry a more than 1-ton satellite, after Russia, the United States, France, China, Japan and India.

In 2021, Nuri successfully flew to its target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit, as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, Nuri will perform a mission to launch practical satellites into orbit and will carry eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, codenamed SNIPE.

It is the first time that Nuri is tasked with handling separate multiple satellites in one flight.

South Korea has invested nearly 2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in building Nuri since 2010. The project was carried out with domestically made technology on its own soil, including the design, production, testing and launch operation.

The country plans to conduct three additional Nuri rocket launches by 2027 as part of efforts to further advance the country's space rocket program.



South Korea's space rocket Nuri arrives at the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on May 23, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

