Tuesday's weather forecast

SEOUL, May. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Sunny 60

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/12 Sunny 60

Cheongju 26/14 Sunny 60

Daejeon 26/12 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 26/10 Sunny 70

Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/13 Sunny 60

Gwangju 26/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/12 Sunny 60

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

