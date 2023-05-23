Pro-N. Korea newspaper slams S. Korea, U.S., Japan for seeking to conspire trilateral military alliance
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan on Tuesday condemned the latest summit of leaders from South Korea, the United States and Japan as an attempt to plot a trilateral military alliance, claiming the move is "maximizing" the risk of war on the Korean Peninsula.
The Choson Sinbo, the pro-North Korea newspaper, lashed out at the outcome of the trilateral meeting held Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
At the summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to further strengthen trilateral strategic cooperation to bolster deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats, vowing to develop their cooperation to a new level.
The North's paper said such a meeting was nothing but a "deceptive play" designed to hide the risk of a military collusion.
"A plan to build a three-way military alliance plotted by the leaders of the three nations is maximizing the risk of war outbreak on the Korean Peninsula," it said. "This is a reality that cannot be reversed even with any diplomatic rhetoric."
The Choson Sinbo is not North Korea's state media outlet, but it serves as an unofficial spokesperson for Pyongyang.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
Yoon, EU leaders agree to strengthen cooperation on climate, health
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
UAE organizations reviewing US$2 bln investment in S. Korea
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-European Union summit