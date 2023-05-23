SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.57 3.57

2-M 3.65 3.64

3-M 3.72 3.71

6-M 3.75 3.74

12-M 3.76 3.75

(END)