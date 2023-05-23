N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean boat warned a South Korean cargo ship sailing in the international waters of the East Sea to "move out to the open sea" earlier this month, a source said Tuesday, raising maritime safety concerns amid heightened cross-border tensions.

People aboard the North Korean boat gesticulated toward the 30,000-ton cargo ship and sent a message demanding it move farther out into the high seas through an international maritime communication network on May 8, according to the source.

The cargo ship was reportedly carrying 21 crewmembers, including two South Koreans.

It remains unclear whether the North Koreans are civilians or military personnel.

Following the message from the North, the South Korean ship informed its headquarters and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of what happened and took a detour to reach the waters south of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean sea border.

The South Korean military was said to have been put on alert until the ship returned home safely.

A Seoul official refused to confirm any details of the incident.

"Our military is maintaining a thorough readiness posture in preparation for various situations, including the possibility of North Korean provocations," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The incident came amid persistent concerns that Pyongyang could engage in additional provocations as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are stepping up their three-way security coordination to counter growing nuclear and missile threats from the North.



