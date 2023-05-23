Seoul shares up late Tue. morning on steel, chemicals

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning as big-cap chemical and steel shares gathered ground amid optimism for a deal over the United States' debt ceiling to avoid a default.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 14.17 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,571.25 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened higher and maintained the momentum on solid buying by institutional investors.

Investors expected negotiations on a U.S. debt ceiling to be reached, as U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said late Monday (local time) that they had productive talks on the debt ceiling.

In Seoul, big-cap chemical and steel shares led the upturn of the index.

Most large-cap shares gathered ground, with tech and auto stocks leading the upturn of the index.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 2.68 percent, and LG Chem surged 4.71 percent. Samsung SDI also rose 1.29 percent.

POSCO Holdings advanced 2.71 percent, and POSCO Future M spiked 5.71 percent.

But big-name chipmakers lost on profit-taking. Samsung Electronics shed 0.15 percent, and SK hynix lost 0.61 percent.

No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged, and its affiliate Kia inched up 0.23 percent.

Large-cap bio shares traded higher, with Samsung Biologics adding 0.13 percent and Celltrion going up 0.45 percent.

But platform operators lost. Internet giant Naver fell 1.16 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, slid 0.17 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,313.30 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.8 won from the previous session's close.

