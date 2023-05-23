Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol slammed a major labor group Tuesday for its overnight street rally last week, saying its actions infringed on people's freedoms, disturbed the public order and will not be tolerated by the people.
Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, referring to a rally staged by the Korean Construction Workers' Union in protest of the government's labor policies from Tuesday to Wednesday.
An estimated 25,000 union members took part in the rally in downtown Seoul, causing massive traffic congestion and leading to some 80 noise complaints being filed with the police.
The union falls under the umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).
"Our Constitution guarantees the freedom of assembly and demonstration, and as president, I, too, have respected this," Yoon said.
"However, guaranteeing the freedom of assembly and demonstration does not mean infringements on another person's freedoms and basic rights, or acts disturbing the public order, are justified."
Yoon said the previous administration effectively abandoned its law enforcement duties with regard to illegal rallies and demonstrations, leading to intolerable levels of inconvenience for the people.
"It will be difficult for the people to tolerate the actions of the KCTU during the rally that infringed on people's freedoms and basic rights, and disturbed the public order," he said. "Our government will not neglect or tolerate any form of illegal action."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
Yoon, EU leaders agree to strengthen cooperation on climate, health
-
UAE organizations reviewing US$2 bln investment in S. Korea
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-European Union summit