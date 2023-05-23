(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally

(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks by Yoon; ADDS photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol slammed a major labor group Tuesday for its overnight street rally last week, saying its actions infringed on people's freedoms, disturbed the public order and will not be tolerated by the people.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, referring to a rally staged by the Korean Construction Workers' Union in protest of the government's labor policies from Tuesday to Wednesday.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 23, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

An estimated 25,000 union members took part in the rally in downtown Seoul, causing massive traffic congestion and leading to some 80 noise complaints being filed with the police.

The union falls under the umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).

"Our Constitution guarantees the freedom of assembly and demonstration, and as president, I, too, have respected this," Yoon said.

"However, guaranteeing the freedom of assembly and demonstration does not mean infringements on another person's freedoms and basic rights, or acts disturbing the public order, are justified."

Yoon said the previous administration effectively abandoned its law enforcement duties with regard to illegal rallies and demonstrations, leading to intolerable levels of inconvenience for the people.

"It will be difficult for the people to tolerate the actions of the KCTU during the rally that infringed on people's freedoms and basic rights, and disturbed the public order," he said. "Our government will not neglect or tolerate any form of illegal action."



A Cabinet meeting led by President Yoon Suk Yeol is held at the presidential office in Seoul on May 23, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Yoon promised the state's strong support and protection for police and other public servants who faithfully carry out their law enforcement duties, saying they should not suffer pain or disadvantages due to lawbreakers.

He urged the police and other relevant authorities to strictly enforce the law against illegal actions, saying law-abiding citizens and the socially vulnerable suffer when laws are not kept.

Yoon also recounted his meetings with foreign leaders over the past week, both in Seoul and during the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

He said he called on the international community to join forces and work together to oppose North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, while reaffirming the need to strengthen trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He said he also established a firm foundation for economic cooperation with countries in such areas as stabilizing supply chains, securing critical minerals, and developing cutting-edge technologies in the semiconductor, battery, bio and other fields.

Moreover, he said he declared new ways in which South Korea will contribute to the global community by increasing development assistance and stepping up its fight against the climate crisis.

In particular, he again criticized his predecessor Moon Jae-in's nuclear phase-out policy, saying his administration is quickly rebuilding the nation's capabilities in the nuclear energy sector and partnering with other nations on the path to energy transition.

"If used scientifically and safely, nuclear power is the most powerful and efficient green energy," Yoon said.

